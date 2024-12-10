Yazidi woman freed from ISIS captivity in Idlib, Syria

Shafaq News/ A Yazidi woman was successfully liberated in Idlib, Syria, on the 7th of December as part of ongoing efforts to rescue Yazidis from the grip of ISIS, Hussein Al-Qaidi, Head of Kidnapped Yazidi Rescue Office, announced on Tuesday.

Al-Qaidi told Shafaq News, “The woman, from Sinjar, was kidnapped in 2014 during ISIS's invasion and the genocide against the Yazidis.”

He further affirmed that the liberated woman is currently in Syria, and arrangements are being made to transfer her to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to reunite with her family, who are eagerly awaiting her return.

“The office is closely monitoring developments in Syria… Efforts to rescue kidnapped persons continue,” Al-Qaidi emphasized.

According to the office's statistics, 3,584 people have been freed from ISIS captivity, while 2,591 are still missing.

The Yazidis, an ancient religious minority in northern Iraq, were deeply affected by the 2014 ISIS invasion. Before the attacks, their population in Sinjar was estimated at 500,000. Today, approximately 360,000 Yazidis remain internally displaced within Iraq, many residing in camps in the Kurdistan Region due to continued instability and lack of infrastructure in Sinjar.

Additionally, over 120,000 Yazidis have migrated to Western countries, including the United States, Canada, and various European nations.