Syrian clashes rekindle fears of 2014 Yazidi tragedy in Sinjar

Shafaq News/ The current armed conflict in Syria is drawing eerie parallels to the events of 2014, when Iraq, particularly the Yazidi community, faced brutal ISIS attacks that wreaked havoc on vast areas of Nineveh province, including Sinjar.

Haidar Shesho, commander of the Ezidkhan Protection Forces in Sinjar, stated to Shafaq News Agency that “the Iraqi army and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have strengthened their military presence along the Syrian border, particularly in the Rabia and Sinjar districts, in anticipation of any emergency developments resulting from escalating security situations in Aleppo and other areas on the Syrian side.”

“The current clashes within Syrian territory remain geographically distant from Sinjar but still pose a threat that necessitates vigilance,” Shesho added, emphasizing that “the armed groups fighting the Syrian army are considered terrorist organizations, requiring necessary measures to prevent the spread of their hostile activities into Iraqi territory.”

He called on the Iraqi government to take firm actions to enhance security along the Syrian border, stressing the importance of implementing all possible preventive measures to curb any attempts of infiltration or breaches by terrorist organizations into the country.

He also pointed to the need for adequate resources to fully secure the border and ensure the protection of citizens from any potential threats.

The past week has seen a “dramatic escalation” in violence in northwest Syria, with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra (Nusra front), launching a surprise offensive against Syrian government forces, capturing Aleppo and nearby areas.

The Syrian military, with Russian support, responded with joint airstrikes to reclaim lost territory. This conflict has caused substantial civilian casualties and displacement, overwhelming local hospitals and disrupting essential services.