Iraq receives 185 families from Al-Hol in Syria

Shafaq News / Shirwan Al-Dobardani, MP from Nineveh governorate announced on Tuesday the arrival of 185 families from Al-Hol camp in Syria to Iraq.

Al-Dobardani stated to Shafaq News Agency that "185 families, including relatives of ISIS members, were received from Al-Jad'ah camp in Al-Qayyarah sub-district (south of Mosul) as part of the 15th batch," clarifying that "the Iraqi government received them from Al-Hol camp in Syria."

He added that the families "entered Iraq through the Rabia border crossing and underwent security vetting by security and intelligence authorities, then they were transported by buses to the rehabilitation center in Al-Jad'ah."

Iraq seeks to close Al-Hol camp in Syria, which houses tens of thousands of wives and children of ISIS militants, as well as supporters of the extremist organization, aiming to reduce the risks of armed threats across the borders with Syria.

Ultraconservative ISIS emerged in the early 2000s with the sole aim of establishing a caliphate, or Islamic state, governed by strict Sharia law.

It gained global attention for its brutal tactics, including mass executions, kidnappings, and the persecution of minorities.

At its peak, ISIS controlled significant territories in Iraq and Syria, but military efforts by various international coalitions, including the United States and local forces, have significantly weakened it.