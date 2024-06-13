Iraqi PM vows support for women survivors of ISIS violence

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani affirmed his government's commitment to safeguarding the rights of all women survivors and accelerating specific measures in their favor, during a meeting on Thursday.

The occasion marked the tenth anniversary of Mosul's occupation, where Al-Sudani received a group of women from regions including the Nineveh Plains, Sinjar, and Tal Afar. These women, hailing from diverse communities such as Yazidis, Shabakis, Turkmen, and Christians, shared their harrowing stories and current circumstances with the Prime Minister.

According to a statement by the PM’s media office, Al-Sudani attentively listened to their accounts and discussed their need for expedited implementation of survivor laws, as well as their plea for the completion of essential infrastructure projects in the Nineveh plains.

Encouraging the survivors to return to their homes once security is restored, al-Sudani pledged to establish a dedicated fund to support reconstruction efforts. He expressed profound admiration for Iraqi women survivors of various backgrounds, emphasizing their resilience and courage in the face of heinous assaults by ruthless gangs devoid of any religious or nationalistic affiliation.

Al-Sudani stressed the strength of Iraq's diversity, noting that “all communities have coexisted harmoniously for decades.” He reviewed governmental measures pertaining to the rights of survivors, highlighting ongoing financial allocations aimed at supporting them.

The Prime Minister reiterated his administration's commitment to “ensuring justice for women who have suffered immensely due to terrorism.”

He also emphasized the government's dedication to “tracking missing persons, coordinating necessary security and intelligence efforts to reunite them with their families, and following up on any leads regarding the whereabouts of the missing.”