Iraq bolsters border security as Syrian conflict spirals out of control

Shafaq News/ Iraq has deployed significant military reinforcements to Sinjar district in northwest Mosul to secure the Iraqi-Syrian border following heightened conflict in Syria’s Aleppo, Idlib, and Hama regions, a security source confirmed on Saturday.

The source stated, “The 101st Brigade of the 25th Armored Division has arrived in Sinjar to enhance border security amid escalating battles in Aleppo.”

The Iraqi Ministry of Defense reported that “Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbasi held a meeting with the Western Nineveh Operations Command during his visit to Sinjar. Discussions focused on the security implications of the Syrian conflict and measures to prevent any spillover into Iraq.”

In Syria, the militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, has launched a large-scale offensive against government forces in Aleppo. Over the past two days, HTS and allied factions have seized control of 32 villages and targeted strategic locations, including a military airbase southeast of Aleppo, where a helicopter was destroyed using drones.

The offensive marks one of the most significant escalations in northwestern Syria since 2020. The clashes have resulted in at least 57 deaths, including civilians and children, according to Daily Sabah.

In response, the Syrian and Russian air forces have conducted continuous airstrikes on HTS positions. The Syrian army has acknowledged the need to redeploy its forces to counter the offensive, signaling intensified fighting on the Aleppo and Idlib fronts.