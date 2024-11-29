Syrian Army clashes with opposition forces in Aleppo and Idlib; Death toll rises

Shafaq News/ Clashes between the Syrian army and opposition forces, particularly Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have intensified in western Aleppo and southern and southeastern Idlib.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense confirmed earlier that the army had successfully repelled an "ongoing terrorist assault," inflicting substantial losses on the attacking militants. The ministry stated that Syrian forces, in collaboration with allied units [manily Russia and Iran], have used various heavy and medium weaponry to counter the attack.

Local sources reported that Syrian forces “managed to absorb” the initial impact of the offensive by HTS, which had gained ground in the region. The Syrian army launched a counteroffensive, reclaiming several positions lost during the surprise assault.

Russian air support and reinforcements from Syrian special forces played a role in shifting the tide of the conflict, particularly in the western Aleppo countryside, where Syrian forces regained control of key sites.

The death toll has risen sharply amid the fighting. Local sources confirmed 238 deaths over the last three days of clashes between Syrian forces and opposition factions.

Russian reports also reported that approximately 400 terrorists were killed in the clashes in Idlib and Aleppo.

Moreover, the Syrian state news agency SANA stated that four civilians were killed in a terrorist attack on the university city in Aleppo.

The fighting, described as the heaviest in years, erupted Wednesday in Aleppo province between a coalition of opposition groups and Syrian government forces. The offensive was led by HTS, one of the most powerful armed militias in northwest Syria.

Originally part of Jabhat al-Nusra, al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate, HTS severed public ties with al-Qaeda in 2016 and rebranded itself as an independent Salafi-jihadist organization. The group, primarily based in Idlib province, seeks to establish Islamic rule in Syria and opposes the Assad government. Under the leadership of Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, HTS commands an estimated 12,000–15,000 fighters.

HTS is designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by both the United States and Turkey. The group has drawn international criticism for its tactics, including imposing taxes on local populations and targeting rival factions, further fueling extremism and instability in the region.