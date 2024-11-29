Syrian army says militants in disguise neutralized near Aleppo

Shafaq News/ The Syrian army said, on Friday, it had "eliminated" groups of militants affiliated with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), who disguised themselves in military uniforms to infiltrate its positions west of Aleppo.

A security source cited by Russia's Novosti news agency said, "Several terrorist groups attempted to infiltrate behind our forces in western Aleppo and along the Aleppo-Damascus M5 highway but were neutralized."

The militants wore Syrian army uniforms and displayed patches of units operating in the area, reflecting advanced planning, the source added.

In response, the army launched a counteroffensive targeting rural areas in Aleppo and Idlib, aiming to regain positions captured by opposition forces. Reinforcements, including special forces, were sent to western Aleppo, where heavy clashes continued.

The escalation follows a major HTS incursion on Wednesday into several towns in northwestern Aleppo, areas under Syrian government control.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense reported on Thursday that armed opposition groups attacked army positions in Aleppo and Idlib, breaching previous de-escalation agreements.

Syria’s civil war, which began in 2011, has evolved into a complex, multi-sided conflict. While the Syrian government has regained much of the country, opposition forces, including HTS, still control parts of the northwest.

The region remains isolated, with its only commercial and humanitarian link running through Turkiye. Movement for civilians is restricted by checkpoints and shifting frontlines, complicating evacuations during escalations.

The territorial landscape has remained largely unchanged since 2020. Turkish-backed factions, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and the Syrian government maintain control over their respective zones.

Efforts to normalize ties between Damascus and Ankara have made little progress. The Syrian government demands a full withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syrian territory as a condition for further negotiations.

Earlier this month, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed optimism about mending ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, signaling Ankara’s readiness for normalization talks.

Background on HTS

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham originated from Jabhat al-Nusra, al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate, formed during the early years of the conflict. It severed public ties with al-Qaeda in 2016, rebranding itself as an independent Salafi-jihadist organization.

Primarily based in Idlib province, HTS focuses on establishing Islamic rule in Syria and opposing the Assad government. Under the leadership of Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, it commands an estimated 12,000–15,000 fighters.

HTS is listed as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the United States and Turkiye. Its activities, including imposing taxes on local populations and targeting rivals, have drawn criticism for perpetuating extremism and instability.