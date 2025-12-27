USD/IQD exchange rates steady in Baghdad, edge higher in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rate remained stable in Baghdad, while recording a slight increase in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 143,400 IQD per $100, unchanged from Thursday’s rate.

In local exchange shops across the capital, selling prices stood at 144,000 IQD per $100, while buying prices stood at 143,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling prices reached 142,450 IQD per $100, and buying prices reached 142,350 IQD.