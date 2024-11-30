HTS-led forces seize key areas in Aleppo, declare governance by “Salvation Government”

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, armed factions led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, announced that they had seized control of 75% of Aleppo’s districts and imposed a nighttime curfew across the city.

The factions declared Aleppo would be administratively governed by the “Salvation Government (Ḥukūmat al-ʾInqādh al-Sūriyya)” an HTS-affiliated entity that oversees Idlib and its surrounding countryside.

HTS forces have reportedly made rapid advances in Aleppo. After securing control of western districts, they moved eastward, capturing Aleppo Citadel and engaging in sporadic clashes in the eastern neighborhoods. Aleppo International Airport has been closed, and all flights suspended.

In eastern Idlib, HTS forces also seized several villages, including Sheikh Idris, Al-Rayan, Tal Dabis, and Al-Kana’is, as clashes continued.

The death toll from the ongoing four-day offensive in Aleppo and Idlib countryside has reached 301, including military personnel and civilians, according to reports.

The offensive, which began on Wednesday, saw HTS and allied factions sweeping through villages and towns in Aleppo previously under the control of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

Rapid Advance Amid Weak Resistance

A commander from the opposition factions attributed the swift gains to the lack of sufficient Iranian-backed fighters in the region.

On Friday, the Syrian army announced it had “eliminated” hundreds HTS units west of Aleppo.

The army has since launched a counteroffensive in Aleppo and Idlib countryside.

On Thursday, Syria’s Ministry of Defense reported engaging in battles with opposition groups in Aleppo and Idlib, accusing them of violating the de-escalation agreement.

Russian airstrikes targeted HTS positions, with Moscow's Hmeimim airbase reporting that over 200 HTS fighters were killed in the last 24 hours.

Turkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed concern over the clashes, calling them an “unwanted escalation” and warning against further instability in the region.

Strategic and Humanitarian Impact

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) described the situation as "highly complex," noting that HTS does not fully control Aleppo’s districts, unlike five years ago.

The Observatory suggested the fighting could expand to southern Idlib and northern Hama, targeting strategic areas such as Khan Sheikhoun and Hobayt. It also warned the conflict might disrupt previously agreed-upon Turkish-Russian observation posts.

HTS reportedly has a sophisticated arsenal, including over 2,000 suicide drones and support from regional and possibly international backers. The Observatory also highlighted that HTS fighters have received training in southern Idlib from officers affiliated with Eastern European countries.

“This is not just a battlefield clash but part of a broader struggle to reshape regional and international influence in Syria,” the Observatory said.

Broader Context

The Syrian conflict, ongoing since 2011, has fragmented control across the country. HTS dominates parts of northwest Syria, while the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) hold territory in the northeast. The Syrian government, backed by Russia and Iran, retains control over most of the country.

Despite recent diplomatic efforts between Ankara and Damascus, including tentative talks, no breakthroughs have been achieved. The Syrian government continues to demand a Turkish withdrawal from its territory as a precondition for normalization.

Background on HTS

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham originated from Jabhat al-Nusra, al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate, formed during the early years of the conflict. It severed public ties with al-Qaeda in 2016, rebranding itself as an independent Salafi-jihadist organization.

Primarily based in Idlib province, HTS focuses on establishing Islamic rule in Syria and opposing the Assad government. Under the leadership of Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, it commands an estimated 12,000–15,000 fighters.

HTS is listed as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the United States and Turkiye. Its activities, including imposing taxes on local populations and targeting rivals, have drawn criticism for perpetuating extremism and instability.