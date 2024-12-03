Putin urges end to "terrorist aggression" in Syria; Erdogan highlights “strenuous” efforts to restore calm

Shafaq News/ Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, stressed the urgency of ending "terrorist aggression" in Syria.

According to a statement from the Kremlin, the call addressed bilateral relations between Turkiye and Russia, as well as the latest developments in Syria and other regional and international issues.

On the Russian side, “Putin stressed the urgent need to stop radical groups’ terrorist aggression against the Syrian state and provide comprehensive assistance to the legitimate authorities’ efforts to restore stability and constitutional order across the country, including using Ankara’s capabilities in the region,” the statement affirmed.

“The two leaders spoke in favour of strengthening cooperation both bilaterally and within the framework of the Astana process [a peace initiative involving Turkiye, Russia, and Iran to address Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity]. The key importance of further close coordination between Russia, Turkiye and Iran to normalize the situation in Syria was highlighted,” it added.

On Turkiye's part, Erdogan reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting Syria's territorial integrity and its efforts toward a “just and lasting” solution. "Turkiye is making strenuous efforts to restore calm in Syria,” he explained, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.

The Turkish president also underlined the importance of giving diplomacy a greater role in the region, emphasizing the need for the Syrian regime to engage in the political solution process at this stage. “Syria should not become a source of further instability,” he clarified.

Considered a terrorist organization by Turkiye, Erdogan reiterated his country's firm stance against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its affiliates, who are “exploiting the current situation in Syria.”

"The key concern in the recent developments in Syria is protecting civilians from harm."

About Syria Conflict

On Nov. 27, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group designated as a terrorist organization by the US, launched a military operation alongside the National Liberation Front, Jaysh al-Izza, and other Turkish-backed factions, named "Deterrence of Aggression (Reda al-Adwan)," targeting Iranian forces and Syrian government forces in several areas of northwestern Syria.

In a statement, the participating forces said they aimed to “push back Iranian-backed militias and government troops from populated areas and expand safe zones to facilitate the return of displaced civilians.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Tuesday that the death toll from the clashes between government forces and opposition factions had risen to 571. Many fatalities resulted from Russian airstrikes.