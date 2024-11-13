Turkiye’s Erdogan: Open to normalizing relations with Syria

Shafaq News/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced optimism about Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, saying Ankara is prepared to normalize relations with Damascus.

According to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Erdogan expressed hope for a future meeting with the Syrian President, stating, "I still have hope for a meeting with Al-Assad to put our bilateral relations on the right track."

Erdogan explained that Turkiye has reached out to Syria to initiate normalization efforts, pointing out, "We believe this step will open the door to peace and stability in Syrian lands." He added that Syria’s territorial integrity is not threatened by the many Syrians living abroad, urging al-Assad to “recognize this reality and take necessary steps to create a new climate within his country.”

Erdogan also underscored security concerns along Turkish border, noting, “There are areas on our border controlled by terrorists [PKK], and we cannot ensure full security without clearing these zones and rooting out terrorism.”

“Our cross-border operations are always on our agenda for the security of our country, and we are ready to act anytime if we feel threatened.”

The Turkish president also issued a warning regarding Israel, saying, "As long as arms shipments continue, Israel will be more aggressive, every day that Israel is not stopped, the situation in Palestine and Lebanon worsens," Erdogan said.

“We have cut trade and relations with Israel, and we stand firmly with Palestine until the end,” Erdogan affirmed.