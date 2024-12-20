Erdogan: Turkiye engages with Syria’s new leadership, Turkish FM to visit Damascus

Shafaq News/ Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, revealed ongoing communication with Syria's new administration to finalize the next leadership selection, confirming that the Turkish Foreign Minister will visit Syria soon.

“We have initiated contacts with Ahmed Al-Sharaa [AKA Abu Mohammed Al-Julani], and it will be the Syrians who determine their own future,” Erdogan stated, adding that Former Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad’s expectations had not been realized.

The Turkish president condemned Israel’s occupation of Syrian territories and called on Western countries to take significant responsibility in countering Israel’s actions in Syria.

Regarding Turkiye’s approach toward Syrian refugees, he revealed, “We are not expelling people from our country; Syrian children are now attending schools here. I hope that upcoming developments will enable the safe and voluntary return of our Syrian brothers who long for their homeland.”

Erdogan further confirmed that Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan’s visit to Damascus would involve joint efforts to shape Syria’s new administration. “We will fully assist the new administration in Damascus,” he remarked.

Expressing satisfaction over increasing international engagement with Ahmed Al-Sharaa, Erdogan pointed out that there are signals of growing trust in Syria’s new administration, adding that the region is set to experience significant changes.

Erdogan also outlined plans to strengthen trade ties with Syria and Iraq, while pledging efforts to hold Assad’s regime accountable under international law.

"There is a major issue in Syria regarding the availability of electricity and fuel, and we will work to resolve this problem along with all the other challenges Syria faces,” he noted.

“One of the most critical steps in rebuilding the state is drafting a new constitution, and we are aligned with Ahmed Al-Sharaa on this matter,” the Turkish president concluded.