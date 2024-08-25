Syrian president says efforts to restore ties with Turkiye have yielded no results

Shafaq News/ Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Sunday that efforts to mend ties with Turkiye had so far brought no tangible results.

"The initiatives did not yield any results worth mentioning despite the seriousness and genuine keenness of mediators," al-Assad said in a speech to the Syrian parliament, referring to conciliation efforts by Russia, Iran, and Iraq.

Ankara severed ties with Syria in 2011 after the outbreak of the Syrian civil war, in which it supported rebels seeking to oust al-Assad. Al-Assad views the rebels as terrorists.

"The solution is openness," al-Assad said. "Restoring a relationship requires first removing the causes that led to its destruction."

The Syrian president made clear that while he wants Turkish troops to withdraw from Syria, that was not a precondition for talks.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier in July he would extend an invitation to Assad "any time" for possible talks to restore relations.

A Turkish newspaper earlier reported Erdogan and al-Assad could meet in August, but a Turkish diplomat denied the report.

Russia has been trying to facilitate a meeting between the two leaders in an effort to restore ties. Iraq also said in July that it may seek to try to bring the two leaders together.