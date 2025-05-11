Turkiye’s Erdogan pushes Russia and Ukraine to meet

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered to host direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, stressing that the current moment represents a "narrowing window" for peace.

Erdogan's remarks came after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed holding direct negotiations with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul.

During a phone call with Putin, Erdogan welcomed the Russian leader’s proposal, reiterating Turkiye’s readiness to facilitate talks aimed at achieving a lasting resolution to the conflict, according to a statement from the Turkish Presidency.

He also stressed that “a comprehensive ceasefire would be essential to create the right conditions for meaningful negotiations.”

Earlier in the week, the Kremlin expressed its willingness to enter into “serious” discussions, emphasizing that the door to dialogue remains open. On the Ukrainian side, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy maintained that any engagement would depend entirely on the establishment of a full ceasefire by Russia.