Putin seeks dialogue with Zelensky, legitimacy concerns persist, Kremlin says

Shafaq News/ Russian President Vladimir Putin, is open to discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to resolve the ongoing conflict between the two countries, as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Tuesday.

However, Peskov noted that Russian officials remain skeptical about Zelensky's legitimacy.

Peskov pointed out that the legal and official nature of any agreements would be a matter for serious discussion, suggesting that "Zelensky's legitimacy itself can be questioned."

Russia insists that Zelensky's term ended in May 2023 and that Ukraine should hold elections. According to Kyiv, Zelensky's authority remains valid under the current martial law in Ukraine.

The Kremlin frequently cites Zelensky's decree from September 2022, which effectively bans negotiations with Moscow, although the decree does not explicitly forbid talks with Putin. It states that negotiations are impossible under the current circumstances, and Moscow has called for the decree to be lifted.

Zelensky recently expressed his willingness to engage in talks with Putin.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian stated in Beijing that China supports all efforts toward peace, including discussions between the US and Russia. He added that China looks forward to the involvement of all relevant parties in the peace talks, without specifically mentioning Ukraine.

Zhao reiterated that China has long believed negotiations are the only path to resolve the "crisis" in Ukraine.