Russia’s Borisoglebsk Airport struck by Ukraine

Shafaq News – Kyiv/Moscow

On Saturday, Ukrainian military forces targeted Borisoglebsk Airport in Russia’s Voronezh region, hitting a bomb storage facility and damaging a training aircraft in what officials described as a precise operation.

Following the strike, the Russian Federal Aviation Agency suspended flight operations at Egis and Ivanovo airports, citing concerns over potential Ukrainian drone attacks.

The attack coincided with an announcement by US President Donald Trump, who emphasized that Ukraine would require additional Patriot missile systems to reinforce its air defense capabilities.

Hours earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he and Trump had agreed during a phone call to enhance cooperation on air defense.

Describing the conversation as “fruitful,” Zelenskyy noted that the two leaders also discussed expanding broader defense collaboration, including joint production and procurement. “We have also agreed to a meeting between our team,” he added.

The call, which lasted approximately 40 minutes, came after Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 3. According to the Kremlin, Putin reaffirmed Russia’s intention to pursue its military objectives in Ukraine.

In turn, Trump accused the Russian leader of prolonging the conflict, stating, “Putin wants to push forward and keep killing people.”