Ukraine’s Zelensky sets conditions for negotiating with Putin

Shafaq News/ Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, reiterated his readiness to engage in negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with a British TV, Zelensky said, “If I have confirmation that the US and Europe will not abandon us, and will continue to support us with security guarantees, I am ready for any form of negotiations.”

Zelensky also took the opportunity to warn that any halt to the conflict without clear resolutions would lead to “Putin returning to his aggression,” calling such a scenario “a defeat for everyone.”

“It is crucial for us, and even for Donald Trump, not only to end the war but to guarantee that Putin will not have the opportunity to return to war against us, the Ukrainian president added.

He also defended the decision to postpone Ukraine's 2024 elections, justifying it by the ongoing martial law in the country due to the war. The majority of Ukrainians supported the decision, as holding elections would have required suspending martial law, potentially providing Russia with an opportunity to exploit the situation to its advantage, Zelensky continued.

Yesterday, Ukrainian President and NATO Military Committee Chairman Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone visited a defense industry facility to review Ukraine’s long-range weapons capabilities. During the visit, Zelensky expressed gratitude for NATO’s support and emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, particularly in line with agreements reached at the NATO Summit in Washington.