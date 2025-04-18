Kremlin: 30-day energy ceasefire with Ukraine expired

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Kremlin confirmed that the 30-day energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine has officially ended. “The month has indeed expired,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, noting that no new orders had been issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While reports suggested an informal agreement to avoid striking energy infrastructure, the ceasefire’s exact scope and duration remained unclear.

On Wednesday, Peskov declined to comment on whether an extension was under discussion. The pause emerged from de-escalation talks in Riyadh last March, involving Russian and US officials and aimed at reducing hostilities near the Black Sea.

The initiative stalled as both sides traded accusations of violations. Moscow alleges that Ukrainian forces struck targets in Bryansk, Kursk, and Crimea—claims Kyiv denies, asserting that no operations have occurred since March 25.

President Putin has insisted that any long-term resolution must include binding security guarantees for Moscow. The war, which erupted in February 2022 after Russia annexed Crimea and supported separatists in eastern Ukraine, has led to thousands of casualties, widespread displacement, and continued sanctions that are straining Russia’s economy and global markets.