Zelenskyy accuses Russia of planning new attacks

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of preparing for a renewed military offensive.

“Putin and his aides have no intention of ending the war. There is ample evidence of that,” Zelenskyy said In his nightly video address.

Over 900 attack drones launched against Ukraine in just three days, along with ballistic and cruise missiles. There is no military logic in this, but it is a clear political choice of Russia – the choice to keep waging war.Recently, a meeting was held in Istanbul. Now, the… pic.twitter.com/Al8rmTYPom — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 26, 2025

He described recent large-scale Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, carried out with ballistic and cruise missiles as well as over 900 drones in the past three days, as having “no military logic.”

Zelenskyy emphasized that the continued strikes “reflect Moscow’s disregard for international efforts to achieve peace,” calling for increased sanctions on Russia to escalate pressure on the Kremlin.

"Putin must start respecting those he talks to. For now, he is simply playing games with diplomacy and with diplomats. That must change," he stated.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump voiced disapproval of Russia’s actions, saying he was “not happy with what Putin is doing.”

Earlier, posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “I've always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY .”