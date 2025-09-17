Zelenskyy welcomed meeting With Trump and Putin

Shafaq News – Kyiv / Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday offered to meet US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, reaffirming Ukraine’s readiness to halt fighting if credible guarantees for a ceasefire are secured.

In an interview with Sky News, Zelenskyy confirmed he is prepared to meet in either a trilateral or bilateral format without preconditions, emphasizing that Kyiv would not travel to Moscow but remained open to negotiations in another country.

Every single day, Russian terror continues, and every single day, the Russians reject the possibility of ending this war – of ceasing fire and truly talking about peace. We in Ukraine have responded positively to all proposals from the U.S. and President Trump to end all these…

Despite these diplomatic overtures, fighting along the borders continues. Zelenskyy described the latest Russian barrage of attacks as an “aerial terror” campaign, noting that more than 3,500 drones and nearly 190 missiles were launched in September alone.

Regional authorities later reported that overnight strikes affected central, southern, and eastern Ukrainian cities, resulting in one death, at least 18 injuries, and multiple fires. Additional incidents included one fatality in the southern Mykolaiv region and two injuries in Kharkiv, while Ukrainian air defenses intercepted over 100 incoming.

Moscow’s Ministry of Defense indicated that its drones struck a gas distribution station in the Sumy region, describing the facility as “serving Ukrainian military units and support operations.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed a drone attack on an oil refinery in Russia’s Saratov region, triggering explosions and a fire near the facility. No immediate information on casualties or damage was available.

Ukraine’s General Staff also released estimates of Russian losses over the past 24 hours, including roughly 1,020 personnel, five tanks, three combat vehicles, 36 artillery systems, 360 operational-tactical drones, 108 vehicles, and one heavy fire system. These figures have not been independently verified.