Trump ties Putin meeting to Ukraine ceasefire

Shafaq News – Doha

US President Donald Trump on Saturday linked any future meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to his confidence in achieving a settlement on the Ukraine conflict.

Speaking with White House reporters aboard his plane during a refueling stop in Doha on his way to Malaysia, Trump voiced disappointment over the pace of efforts toward a peaceful resolution, urging Moscow and Kyiv to “end the war immediately.”

“The relationship with Putin has always been very good,” he continued.

On Thursday, Trump cancelled a planned meeting with the Russian leader in Budapest, explaining that he felt progress toward the intended goal was unlikely, though he anticipated the two presidents would meet in the future.

Later, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt indicated that a meeting between Trump and Putin remained possible, provided it would yield concrete and positive results.