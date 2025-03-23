"Tangible progress" promised: Ukraine peace plans emerge

Shafaq News/ Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will share more details about their recent conversation once “tangible progress” is made on Ukraine, the Kremlin announced on Sunday.

Describing the phone call as "trusting and candid," the Kremlin characterized it as a meaningful step toward a planned in-person meeting.

Following Tuesday’s call, Trump confirmed that he and Putin had agreed to halt attacks on Ukraine’s energy and infrastructure sectors. White House spokesperson Karoline Levitt stressed that peace efforts should begin with a ceasefire in these areas, alongside technical talks on a naval ceasefire in the Black Sea, a broader truce, and steps toward lasting peace.

Washington is reportedly pushing for a ceasefire agreement in the coming weeks, aiming for an April 20 truce ahead of trilateral talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with Russia and Ukraine.

However, Bloomberg cited sources familiar with the negotiations who warned that significant differences between the two sides could delay the timeline.