Putin: Trump truly seeks to end the Ukraine conflict

Shafaq News – Minsk

Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country plans to reduce military spending in the future, contrasting its approach with what he described as increasing militarization in the West.

Speaking during a visit to Minsk, the Belarusian capital, Putin criticized NATO’s recent decision to boost defense budgets, calling it an aggressive move based on what he claimed was a false narrative of Russian hostility. “This alleged Russian aggression does not exist,” he said.

Putin also signaled Moscow’s willingness to return to the negotiating table with Ukraine, expressing openness to a third round of talks and proposing a review of two earlier memoranda between the two countries. “We are working to narrow the gaps between our positions and Kyiv’s,” he stated.

The Russian president described former US President Donald Trump as “genuine” in his efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Putin further noted that Russia is prepared to hand over another 3,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers, reaffirming that communication between Moscow and Kyiv continues following recent prisoner exchange operations.