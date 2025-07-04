Zelenskyy, Trump agree to boost Ukraine’s air defense

Shafaq News – Kyiv/Washington

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he and US President Donald Trump agreed in a phone call to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense cooperation.

Zelenskyy described the conversation as “fruitful,” saying the two leaders discussed expanding defense collaboration, including joint production and procurement, adding, “We have also agreed to a meeting between our team.”

He also briefed Trump on recent Russian airstrikes and frontline developments and emphasized Ukraine’s readiness for direct defense industry projects with the US, particularly in drone technology.

I had a very important and fruitful conversation with @POTUS. I congratulated President Trump and the entire American people on the US Independence Day.We - in Ukraine - are grateful for all the support provided. It helps us protect lives, safeguard our freedom and… pic.twitter.com/kQ3Byipvd2 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 4, 2025

For his part, Trump has not approved new military aid or imposed additional sanctions on Russia since taking office in January, despite repeated expressions of concern over Russia’s continued aggression.

The call lasted approximately 40 minutes, according to a report by Axios citing unnamed sources, and followed Trump’s July 3 phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the Kremlin, Putin reaffirmed that Russia would continue pursuing its military objectives in Ukraine.

While Russia and Ukraine resumed direct negotiations earlier this year, two rounds of talks held in Istanbul — on May 16 and June 2 — have so far resulted only in prisoner exchanges, with no progress on a ceasefire or broader settlement.