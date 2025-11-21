Trump: Ukraine must accept peace plan by next week

Shafaq News - Washington / Kyiv / Moscow

Ukraine has until November 27 to accept a US-drafted peace plan aimed at ending the war with Russia, US President Donald Trump declared on Friday, presenting the deadline as ''a timeline set to finalize diplomacy ahead of winter.''

Speaking to Fox News, Trump argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin “does not seek a new war,” adding that Washington is preparing additional sanctions targeting Russian oil exports.

“New measures would make it very difficult for Moscow to sell its oil abroad,” he continued, positioning the sanctions as part of wider pressure linked to the peace initiative.

According to media reports, the proposal contains 28 points urging Ukraine to acknowledge Russian control over Crimea, Luhansk, and Donetsk, cap its armed forces at roughly 600,000 personnel, and forgo future NATO membership. In return, Washington would extend Western security guarantees, reconstruction support, and long-term economic integration.

In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Washington for its efforts, while warning that Ukraine is entering “one of the hardest moments in our history.”

He explained that the draft leaves Ukraine weighing a choice between accepting a list of “difficult points” or enduring a harsh winter while risking friction with a key partner such as the United States.

“My position remains anchored in the oath I took to defend the country’s sovereignty and the rights of our citizens,” Zelenskyy continued, adding that Ukraine will present its own proposals to prevent Russia from portraying Kyiv as obstructing peace efforts.

We spoke for almost an hour with U.S. @VP JD Vance and @SecArmy Dan Driscoll. We managed to cover a lot of details of the American side’s proposals for ending the war, and we’re working to make the path forward dignified and truly effective for achieving a lasting peace. I’m… pic.twitter.com/h3uVlnxv2H — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 21, 2025

The Kremlin, despite being central to the territorial issues, reported it has not yet received official communication from Washington regarding the initiative. However, Russia’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov argued that Russian military pressure is intended to push Kyiv toward negotiations, urging Ukraine to begin talks “now, not later.”