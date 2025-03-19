Ceasefire in focus: Saudi Arabia to host vital Russia-Ukraine talks

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed that Saudi Arabia will host talks on Sunday aimed at securing a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

In an interview with Fox News, Witkoff explained that a US delegation, led by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, will travel to Saudi Arabia to finalize the details of the agreement. “The devil is in the details,” he remarked, underlining the complexities involved in the negotiations.

The announcement follows a 90-minute phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the two leaders discussed steps toward peace in Ukraine. Following the call, the Kremlin confirmed Putin's agreement to Trump’s proposal for a 30-day halt in attacks on energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed support for the proposed truce, but stressed the need for “clear details” from Washington. He also accused Russia of attempting to exploit the ceasefire to weaken Ukraine further.