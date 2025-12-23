Baghdad workshop keeps electric motor repair craft alive

Shafaq News – Baghdad

For nearly five decades, a Baghdad craftsman has continued repairing worn-out electric motors from a modest workshop in the capital, even as modern appliances dominate Iraq’s markets.

In a small shop in the Al-Bataween district, Jalal Faraj rewinds and repairs motors used in household appliances such as fans, water pumps, and air coolers—work he has practiced for most of his life.

Faraj told Shafaq News that many customers prefer repairing older appliances instead of replacing them, explaining that people often believe older motors were built to higher standards than those found in many newer products.

He noted that demand for repairs rises sharply during the summer, when households rely heavily on water pumps and air coolers, while activity slows in winter as the use of such equipment declines.

Pointing to challenges facing his profession, Faraj noted that some traders import visually appealing appliances fitted with low-quality motors that cannot be repaired once they fail.