Hezbollah pushes back Israeli landing in Beqaa

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanese Hezbollah confronted an Israeli landing force that reached the town of Nabi Chit in Lebanon’s eastern Beqaa Valley, a statement by the party said on Saturday, adding that intense clashes took place before the attacking force withdrew undera barrage of rocket fire.

The Israeli military has not yet released any information regarding the reported landing operation.

Earlier, Israeli airstrikes killed nine people and wounded 17 others in Nabi Chit, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. The strikes came as Israeli warplanes launched heavy raids on Beirut’s southern suburbs, hitting areas including Al-Jamous and Bir al-Abed, districts widely considered strongholds of Hezbollah.

Lebanese media reported additional Israeli airstrikes on several towns in southern Lebanon, including Kharbet Selm and Al-Qouzah, as well as two strikes on the town of Hanine. Israeli forces also carried out artillery shelling and airstrikes on the southern towns of Shaqra, Yater, Yaroun, and Maroun al-Ras.

Separately, the Israeli army added that it has struck more than 500 targets across Lebanon since the war began on February 28.