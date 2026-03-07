Iran targets Israel and US military sites in major attack wave

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran’s military announced on Saturday a wide wave of attacks against Israel and US military positions across the region as the confrontation between Tehran and the US-Israeli alliance intensified.

The Iranian army indicated, in a statement, that its forces also targeted US sites in Abu Dhabi and Kuwait, along with radar installations inside Israel.

Israeli media reported that two drones approached the Western Galilee, where air defenses intercepted them. Channel 12 reported that one drone fell in an open area while another landed at a medical facility.

صور أولية من جنوب القدس تظهر انشطار صواريخ إيرانية وسط دوي صافرات الإنذار في المدينة pic.twitter.com/urfk2ieqjF — التلفزيون العربي (@AlarabyTV) March 7, 2026

Air raid sirens had sounded in Tel Aviv and several areas of central Israel during what authorities identified as another “Iranian ballistic missile attack.” Alerts were also activated in Beersheba, nearby southern districts, and Jerusalem. Israel’s Home Front Command later informed residents that they could leave shelters after the warning period ended, while emergency services confirmed no injuries.

צה״ל זיהה כי לפני זמן קצר שוגרו טילים מאיראן לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל. מערכות ההגנה פועלות ליירט את האיום. בדקות האחרונות פיקוד העורף הפיץ הנחייה מקדימה ישירות לטלפונים הניידים באזורים הרלוונטיים.הציבור מתבקש לגלות אחריות ולפעול על פי ההנחיות - הן מצילות חיים.יש להיכנס למרחבים… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 7, 2026

In Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Defense said that air defense systems intercepted two ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base and downed four drones over the Rub’ al Khali desert heading toward the Shaybah oil field.

المتحدث الرسمي لـ #وزارة_الدفاع: اعتراض وتدمير 4 مسيّرات في الربع الخالي متجهة إلى حقل شيبة. pic.twitter.com/dWdDaGgcTv — وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) March 7, 2026

Meanwhile, the Israeli military launched another round of airstrikes targeting what it described as “Iranian regime infrastructure in Tehran.”

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that more than 3,000 targets had been struck during the first week of “Operation Epic Fury,” the campaign launched by Washington against Iran.