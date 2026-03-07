Iran targets Israel and US military sites in major attack wave

2026-03-07T06:10:36+00:00

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran’s military announced on Saturday a wide wave of attacks against Israel and US military positions across the region as the confrontation between Tehran and the US-Israeli alliance intensified.

The Iranian army indicated, in a statement, that its forces also targeted US sites in Abu Dhabi and Kuwait, along with radar installations inside Israel.

Israeli media reported that two drones approached the Western Galilee, where air defenses intercepted them. Channel 12 reported that one drone fell in an open area while another landed at a medical facility.

Air raid sirens had sounded in Tel Aviv and several areas of central Israel during what authorities identified as another “Iranian ballistic missile attack.” Alerts were also activated in Beersheba, nearby southern districts, and Jerusalem. Israel’s Home Front Command later informed residents that they could leave shelters after the warning period ended, while emergency services confirmed no injuries.

In Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Defense said that air defense systems intercepted two ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base and downed four drones over the Rub’ al Khali desert heading toward the Shaybah oil field.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military launched another round of airstrikes targeting what it described as “Iranian regime infrastructure in Tehran.”

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that more than 3,000 targets had been struck during the first week of “Operation Epic Fury,” the campaign launched by Washington against Iran.

