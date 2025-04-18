‘NOT OUR WAR’: US warns on future of Ukraine-Russia peace efforts

Shafaq News/ The United States may reconsider its mediation role in Ukraine if current peace efforts fail, Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned on Friday.

Speaking before departing Paris, Rubio emphasized that Washington’s involvement is rooted in a desire to end the conflict, not to claim ownership of it. “It’s not our war. We didn’t start it,” he said, noting US support for Ukraine over the past three years.

Rubio, joined by special envoy Steve Witkoff, held meetings with European and Ukrainian officials to jumpstart stalled negotiations. He pointed out that President Donald Trump has consistently pushed for diplomacy, “President Trump has spent 87 days at the highest level of this government repeatedly making efforts to bring this war to an end… We are now reaching a point when we need to decide whether this is even possible.”

“That’s why we’re engaging both sides,” he remarked.

In March, Russia-US talks in Riyadh focused on efforts to negotiate a partial ceasefire, particularly in the Black Sea region, to protect shipping and civilian infrastructure. Despite ongoing US military support for Ukraine, the ceasefire initiative has largely unraveled, with both sides accusing each other of violations.

Russia claims Ukrainian forces targeted sites in Bryansk, Kursk, and Crimea, while Kyiv denies the allegations, insisting no operations have taken place since March 25.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted that any long-term resolution must include binding security guarantees for Moscow.

The war, which erupted in February 2022 after Russia annexed Crimea and supported separatists in eastern Ukraine, has led to thousands of casualties, widespread displacement, and continued sanctions that are straining Russia’s economy and global markets.