Zelensky “not ready” to peace talks, US advisor says

Shafaq News/ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is not prepared to engage in peace negotiations, US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz revealed on Monday.

Speaking to Fox News, Waltz addressed tensions from last week’s Oval Office meeting between Zelensky and US President Donald Trump, describing the Ukrainian leader’s stance as a significant roadblock to ending the war with Russia.

“I think President Zelensky truly did his country a real disservice by not having a positive outcome Friday,” Waltz said.

He also noted that the White House had engaged in diplomatic talks with Russia in Riyadh and was open to similar discussions with Ukraine, but insisted that Kyiv needed to publicly signal its willingness to negotiate.

“We need to hear from Zelensky that he is ready to take the necessary steps, conduct negotiations, and make compromises to reach a ceasefire,” Waltz stated.

The remarks come as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer convened European leaders in London on Sunday, urging them to reinforce border security and fully back Ukraine. During the talks, Starmer outlined a European-led strategy to bring an end to the Ukraine-Russia war.