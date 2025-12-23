Iraq security brief: Security forces report major gains, fatalities under investigation
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on December 23.
- Interior Ministry Reports Sharp Drop in Terrorist Activity (Nineveh)
Interior Ministry spokesman Miqdad Miri announced an 88% decline in terrorist crimes nationwide, citing the dismantling of hundreds of networks, and the killing of 222 ISIS militants over three years.
- Military Intelligence Arrests Drug Traffickers (Baghdad)
Iraq’s Military Intelligence Directorate apprehended 15 drug dealers and traffickers during joint security operations across several districts of the capital, seizing various narcotic substances.
- Young Woman Suicide Under Investigation (Baghdad)
Security sources reported the death of a young woman in northern Baghdad in an apparent suicide case, with authorities opening an investigation to determine the circumstances.
- Police Officer Suicides at Duty Station (Nineveh)
A police officer committed suicide inside his workplace in Al-Hamdaniya district east of Mosul, with preliminary information pointing to financial pressures while authorities continue their investigation.
- Kurdish Commando Member Dies in Unclear Circumstances (Al-Sulaymaniyah)
A member of the PUK-affiliated commando forces died in ambiguous circumstances in Kalar district, with authorities awaiting forensic and investigative findings.
- Accidental Shooting Claims Teen’s Life (Kirkuk)
A teenager born in 2009 died in Al-Dibs district after a hunting weapon discharged accidentally while he was cleaning it.
- Traffic Collision Injures Four Civilians (Saladin)
Four civilians sustained injuries in a traffic accident on the Baghdad–Tooz Khurmatu road after two vehicles collided at high speed.
- Hospital Staff Injured in Assault (Saladin)
A security source told Shafaq News Three healthcare workers were injured after relatives of a patient assaulted medical staff inside Tikrit Teaching Hospital following a dispute over entry regulations.
- Teen Dies by Suicide in Al-Gharraf (Dhi Qar)
A source told Shafaq News that an 18-year-old man died by suicide inside his home in Al-Gharraf district north of Nasiriyah, with initial findings pointing to psychological distress.