Iraq security brief: Security forces report major gains, fatalities under investigation

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on December 23.

- Interior Ministry Reports Sharp Drop in Terrorist Activity (Nineveh)

Interior Ministry spokesman Miqdad Miri announced an 88% decline in terrorist crimes nationwide, citing the dismantling of hundreds of networks, and the killing of 222 ISIS militants over three years.

- Military Intelligence Arrests Drug Traffickers (Baghdad)

Iraq’s Military Intelligence Directorate apprehended 15 drug dealers and traffickers during joint security operations across several districts of the capital, seizing various narcotic substances.

- Young Woman Suicide Under Investigation (Baghdad)

Security sources reported the death of a young woman in northern Baghdad in an apparent suicide case, with authorities opening an investigation to determine the circumstances.

- Police Officer Suicides at Duty Station (Nineveh)

A police officer committed suicide inside his workplace in Al-Hamdaniya district east of Mosul, with preliminary information pointing to financial pressures while authorities continue their investigation.

- Kurdish Commando Member Dies in Unclear Circumstances (Al-Sulaymaniyah)

A member of the PUK-affiliated commando forces died in ambiguous circumstances in Kalar district, with authorities awaiting forensic and investigative findings.

- Accidental Shooting Claims Teen’s Life (Kirkuk)

A teenager born in 2009 died in Al-Dibs district after a hunting weapon discharged accidentally while he was cleaning it.

- Traffic Collision Injures Four Civilians (Saladin)

Four civilians sustained injuries in a traffic accident on the Baghdad–Tooz Khurmatu road after two vehicles collided at high speed.

- Hospital Staff Injured in Assault (Saladin)

A security source told Shafaq News Three healthcare workers were injured after relatives of a patient assaulted medical staff inside Tikrit Teaching Hospital following a dispute over entry regulations.

- Teen Dies by Suicide in Al-Gharraf (Dhi Qar)

A source told Shafaq News that an 18-year-old man died by suicide inside his home in Al-Gharraf district north of Nasiriyah, with initial findings pointing to psychological distress.