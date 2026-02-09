Refinery fire in Baghdad leaves 14 casualties

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A fire at the Salah al-Din-2 refinery in the Iraqi capital Baghdad has killed one worker and injured 13 others, the Oil Ministry said on Monday, confirming that firefighting teams extinguished the blaze without the flames spreading to other refinery units.

In a statement, the ministry noted that the fire erupted inside one of the refinery’s compressors, attributing the incident to routine operational work involving the replacement of the compressor.

On February 8, the General Directorate of Civil Defense told Shafaq News that Iraq’s fire incidents fell by 74% in 2025 compared with previous years, pointing out that more than 10,000 buildings were closed last year for failing to meet fire safety requirements.