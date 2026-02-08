Iraq records 74% decline in 2025 fire incidents

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s fire incidents fell by 74% in 2025 compared with previous years, the General Directorate of Civil Defense said on Sunday, citing stricter enforcement, public awareness campaigns, and expanded emergency response as key factors.

Nuas Sabah Shaker, head of the directorate’s Relations and Media Department, informed Shafaq News that more than 10,000 buildings were closed last year for failing to meet fire safety requirements, a measure credited with reducing risks and protecting lives and property.

“Enforcement was paired with a broad public awareness initiative,” Shaker noted, explaining that the Directorate shared fire safety guidance through print materials, audio and video content, and social media, urging residents to prepare for emergencies and keep fire extinguishers accessible.

He also pointed to improvements in operational capacity, including the opening of new civil defense centers across all Iraqi provinces. These facilities shortened response times to four to seven minutes, aligning with international standards. The service also introduced a modern fleet of vehicles, boosting both the speed and effectiveness of emergency operations.

A Shafaq News investigation published in July 2025 revealed that Iraq, excluding the Kurdistan Region, recorded more than 55,000 fires over three years, leaving hundreds dead and causing widespread material damage. The figures showed 32,477 fires in 2022, 21,024 in 2023, before dropping sharply to 2,300 in 2024.

Despite the decline, fire incidents remain a serious threat to human security. Fadel Al-Gharawi, head of the Strategic Center for Human Rights in Iraq, previously warned that stronger public safety standards are still needed, urging the government and parliament to enforce them with firm penalties, including prison terms and financial fines.