Security Briefing: Deadly clashes, drug busts, and arrests mark Iraq’s day

Below is a summary of key security incidents reported across Iraq on August 18, 2025.

Violent Dispute (Maysan)

A girl was killed and two people wounded in an armed clash in al-Kahla district, southeast of Maysan province, a security source said.

Major Arrest (Baghdad)

Al-Karkh police announced the arrest of what they described as the most dangerous gang specialized in motorcycle theft.

Separately, security units across the capital carried out multiple operations. The Anti-Crime Department in al-Karrada, supported by local patrols, detained a suspect wanted under Iraq’s counter-terrorism law.

In another raid, two men accused of murder under Article 406 of the penal code were arrested in the Orfali area.

In al-Zafaraniya, police foiled a kidnapping attempt, rescuing a woman and her child. The suspects were tracked and detained inside nearby orchards. The woman was later identified as the wife of the man who reported the abduction.

Baghdad Operations Command also reported several arrests during surprise checkpoints, seizing forged license plates, five passports, a drone without authorization, unlicensed weapons, and narcotics. Vehicles and motorcycles violating regulations were also impounded.

Murder Case Solved (Saladin)

Saladin police said a suspect was arrested for the killing of a young woman whose body was found dumped in a canal in Yathrib.

Authorities said the arrest followed an investigation supported by Iraq’s intelligence service, with the suspect confessing to the crime during interrogation.

Drug Trafficker Arrested (Dhi Qar)

A man known as “the Sheikh,” a drug dealer in his sixties, was arrested in al-Fadhiliya, south of al-Nasiriyah. Security forces seized 300 grams of narcotics and a Kalashnikov rifle.

Armed Tribal Clash (Dhi Qar)

An armed dispute between members of al-Habib tribe broke out in al-Sayeh, west of al-Nasiriyah, involving medium weapons. The fighting sparked fires in orchards before security forces imposed control. A temporary truce was later reached between the parties.

Drug Arrests (Babil)

Police in Babil detained four drug dealers at al-Nil checkpoint north of Hilla, seizing crystal meth and drug paraphernalia. Authorities said the operation was part of a wider campaign against narcotics networks in the province.

Fatal Road Incident (Diyala)

A police officer was killed after being run over by a truck while crossing the Baghdad–Kirkuk highway in al-Azim, north of Diyala. The truck driver was detained pending legal measures.

Violence and Fatalities (Dhi Qar and Najaf)

A series of violent incidents in Dhi Qar left one dead and several injured, including former provincial council member Abd al-Aali Risan and his son, who were shot by another family member.

The province also saw a fatal car accident on the highway south of al-Nasiriyah, leaving one dead and two injured, and a separate tribal clash in al-Gharraf that left one man seriously wounded.

In Najaf, a 17-year-old boy was found dead after committing suicide by hanging inside his home in al-Rahma district.

Child Killed in Shooting (Najaf )

A child born in 2021 was killed and his father injured in a shooting by unidentified gunmen south of Kufa. Security forces arrested four suspects at the scene.

Worker Dies in Accident (Najaf)

A Ministry of Electricity employee from Diwaniyah was killed and another injured while conducting maintenance work in Najaf. The two were part of a support team deployed to reinforce the city’s power grid. The men fell from a vehicle-mounted platform while repairing a fault in central Najaf.

Road Accidents (Basra)

A driver was killed in a collision between a Hyundai Accent and a Dodge Ram in Jubaila, Basra.

In a separate incident in al-Deir, medical teams rescued two men—a 50-year-old Iraqi and a 59-year-old Qatari—injured in a traffic accident.