Iraq security brief: 1,200+ drug rings dismantled nationwide, deadly incidents

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on November 25, 2025.

- Interior Ministry Reports Major Counter-Narcotics Results (Baghdad)

Interior Ministry Spokesman Abbas al-Bahadli announced that security forces dismantled more than 1,200 local and international drug networks over three years, seizing over 14 tons of narcotics.

- Airport Denies Flight Activity After Low-Flying Aircraft (Kirkuk)

Kirkuk International Airport denied having any flights scheduled after a low-flying military aircraft triggered public speculation, saying its timetable shows no departures or arrivals for the day.

- Security Forces Dismantle Drug Network (Basra)

A security source said forces in Basra dismantled a drug-trafficking network following an armed confrontation that resulted in the seizure of narcotics, weapons, and drug-use tools.

- Court Sentences Former Agriculture Department Director to Death (Baghdad)

The Central Criminal Court sentenced the former director of Baghdad’s Agriculture Department to death for storming the directorate with PMF groups and confronting security forces after his removal from office.

- Six Injured in Traffic Collision (Diyala)

A security source told Shafaq News that six people were injured when two vehicles collided south of Bihrez in Diyala province.

- Four Suspects Arrested and Narcotics Seized (Basra)

A Basra security source noted that authorities arrested four suspects, including one wanted under more than seven warrants, and seized over 600 doses of the narcotic substance.

- Police Capture Wanted Fugitive (Babil)

Babil Police arrested a wanted fugitive who had more than seven arrest warrants and had been evading authorities for an extended period.

- Man Shot His Wife Dead (Dhi Qar)

A security source told Shafaq News that a man shot and killed his wife in Dhi Qar for unknown reasons, adding that police arrested the suspect and placed him under investigation.

- Collision Kills Three and Injures Seven (Baghdad)

Security source stated to Shafaq News at least 10 people were killed or injured north of Baghdad when two vehicles crashed due to speeding and lack of attention, resulting in three deaths and seven injuries.

- Interior Ministry Warns Tribal Sheikhs Over Gunfire (Baghdad)

The Interior Ministry warned tribal sheikhs of strict measures if celebratory or funeral gunfire occurs in their presence, including withdrawal of tribal identification and suspension of official cooperation.

- Deliberate Fire Damages Shops and Stalls (Babil)

A joint investigative team in Babil determined that a fire that swept through multiple shops and stalls in Al-Madhatiya was deliberate, leading to the arrest of a suspect from the property owner’s family who confessed to the crime.

- Three Children Killed in Rashad Collision (Kirkuk)

A Kirkuk traffic source said three children from one family died and their parents were injured when two cars collided near the Hajaj area on the Kirkuk–Tikrit road in Rashad subdistrict.