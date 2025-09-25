Iraq security brief: Counter-ISIS push, school attack, and fatal shootings

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security developments across Iraq on September 25, 2025.

- Border Operation Targets ISIS Cells (Saladin / Diyala)

Iraqi army and police units launched a wide operation along the Saladin–Diyala border, focusing on the Hamrin area and al-Azim basin, where ISIS remnants remain active.

- Life Sentence for Ukrainian War Recruitment (Najaf)

The Najaf Criminal Court sentenced a man to life in prison for forming networks to send Iraqis to fight alongside Russian forces in Ukraine.

- Two Civilians Shot Dead (Baghdad)

Gunmen in a civilian vehicle opened fire on a car in southern Baghdad, killing two men before fleeing.

- Woman Injured in School Attack (Maysan)

A man opened fire on a school in Maysan after his brother failed exams, shooting a woman waiting for her child in the head. Security forces are searching for the assailant.

- Robbery Suspects Arrested (Kirkuk)

Police in Kirkuk arrested three men accused of storming a home, beating an elderly woman, and stealing eight million dinars.

- Traffic Safety Crackdown (Dhi Qar)

Authorities in Karmah Bani Saeed issued strict new measures after a rise in accidents, ordering cafés in tribal areas to close by midnight and banning motorcycles and three-wheelers from main roads after dark.