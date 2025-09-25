Saladin-Diyala border security tightened to crush ISIS cells

Shafaq News - Saladin / Diyala

Iraqi security forces launched a large-scale operation on Thursday along the border between Saladin and Diyala provinces, targeting ISIS cells and securing terrain where the group remains active.

Speaking to Shafaq News, a security source reported that the operation, conducted by army and police units, extends across the Hamrin area and the al-Azim basin, with a focus on valleys and remote settlements that ISIS fighters have used as hideouts for attacks against security personnel and civilians.

Forces are advancing on several fronts under detailed intelligence plans, the source noted, describing the campaign as part of wider efforts to reinforce security along the Saladin–Diyala border and block the group from establishing new footholds.

The Hamrin range and surrounding valleys have remained an ISIS stronghold since 2017, with militants using the rugged terrain to mount sporadic attacks on security forces and nearby villages.

