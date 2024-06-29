Iraqi forces launch major operation against ISIS hideouts

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces launched a large-scale operation on Saturday targeting ISIS hideouts across Kirkuk, Diyala, and Saladin, according to a security source.

The source said that the operation aims to dismantle ISIS strongholds in key areas, including Wadi al-Shay in Daquq district south of Kirkuk, the Zarqa area between Kirkuk and Tuz Khurmatu, and the Wadi al-Azim region.

"This extensive operation involves units of the Iraqi army operating under the command of the Kirkuk Operations, in coordination with the Saladin and Diyala Operations commands," the source added.

This operation is part of Iraq's ongoing efforts to eradicate remnants of ISIS, which, despite losing its territorial control in 2017, continues to pose a threat through sporadic attacks and the establishment of covert cells in remote areas.