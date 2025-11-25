Kirkuk Airport confirms zero service following military overflight

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Kirkuk International Airport on Tuesday denied having any flights scheduled for the day, after a military aircraft flew at low altitude over parts of the province and sparked public speculation.

According to a statement from the airport’s media office, the published timetable “shows no departures or arrivals for today,” while regular flights remain scheduled for the rest of the week.

Footage circulating on social media earlier in the day showed a military aircraft flying over villages in Hawija district, southwest of Kirkuk.

A military source explained to Shafaq News that the aircraft was on a special operational assignment involving routine surveillance and reconnaissance missions in rural and remote parts of the province, emphasizing that no risks or incidents were associated with its presence.