Lufthansa extends suspension of flights over Iraqi and Iranian airspace until August 13

Shafaq News/ German airline Lufthansa announced on Wednesday the extension of its suspension of flights over Iraqi and Iranian airspace until August 13 due to ongoing regional tensions.

Lufthansa stated, "Based on its current security analysis, Lufthansa Group is again adjusting its services to the Middle East...All flights to Amman, Beirut, Erbil, Teheran, and Tel Aviv are suspended up to and including August 13."

The statement added, " Passengers to/from Tel Aviv, Tehran, and Beirut not affected by the cancellation who are booked on/before travel date of August 20 can cancel their booking free of charge on the basis of a travel waiver."

Many airlines canceled flights to Israel, Lebanon, and Iran amid growing concerns about the potential escalation of conflict in the Middle East following the recent assassination of Hamas's political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, and a senior Hezbollah leader, Fouad Shokor.