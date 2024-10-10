Emirates airlines suspends flights to Iraq and Iran

Shafaq News/ Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted several airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.

Emirates Airlines has announced the cancellation of its flights to and from Iraq (Baghdad and Basra) and Iran (Tehran) until October 16, 2024.

In a recent update, the airline stated that transit passengers through Dubai whose final destination is Iraq or Iran will not be allowed to travel from their departure airport until the specified date.

Additionally, flights to and from Beirut remain canceled until October 15, 2024. Transit passengers with Beirut as their final destination will not be permitted to travel until further notice.

Affected customers are advised to contact their booking agents for alternative travel options or reach out directly to Emirates if they booked through the airline.

Passengers are encouraged to update their contact details through the "Manage Booking" page to receive timely notifications.

The airline emphasized that it is closely monitoring the situation in the region and remains in contact with the relevant authorities regarding any developments.