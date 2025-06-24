All Iraqi airports resume flights after Iran-Israel ceasefire

Shafaq News/ Iraq fully reopened its airspace and resumed flight operations at all airports, following a temporary closure triggered by regional tensions, the Civil Aviation Authority announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, Benkin Rikani, head of the Civil Aviation Authority, confirmed that improved security conditions and Iraq’s ability to maintain high standards of air safety and traffic control for overflying aircraft supported the reopening.

He also noted that reopening the airspace strengthens Iraq’s position as a strategic air corridor connecting East and West, reducing flight times and fuel costs for international airlines.

The airspace closure began on Friday, June 13, amid escalating conflict between Iran and Israel. Since then, Basra International Airport had remained the only airport in Iraq handling flights, operating under daylight-hour restrictions.

The shutdown left many Iraqi nationals stranded abroad, with airlines rerouting flights and Iraqi airports incurring economic losses during the nearly two-week suspension.