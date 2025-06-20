Iraq to evacuate citizens from Turkiye via Basra Airport amid airspace closure

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority will operate a special evacuation flight from Turkiye to Iraq on Saturday, June 21, via Basra International Airport, to repatriate stranded Iraqi nationals.

In a statement, the Iraqi Embassy in Ankara announced that a special flight operated by Iraqi Airways is scheduled to depart from Ankara to Basra at 11:30 p.m. local time.

The embassy urged citizens wishing to board the flight to immediately visit the Iraqi Airways office in Ankara to secure their tickets.

This evacuation comes as Iraq’s airspace remains closed due to the ongoing military escalation between Iran and Israel.