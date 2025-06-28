Iraqi tribe demands justice for killings in Turkiye

Shafaq News – Nineveh/Sanliurfa

The al-Rawi tribe in Iraq’s Nineveh province condemned on Saturday the “heinous and treacherous crime” that killed two of its members in Turkiye’s Sanliurfa city, urging the Iraqi government to take immediate action.

According to a statement, the victims, identified as Youssef Bashar Hamam al-Rawi (22) and Mohammed Bashar Hamam al-Rawi (12), were fatally shot while working at an industrial workshop in Sanliurfa.

The tribe alleged the assailants were part of a group of criminals who opened fire on the two Iraqis due to a prior dispute, holding Turkish authorities “fully responsible—legally and morally—for pursuing the perpetrators and ensuring they are not granted impunity.”

It also urged urgent action by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Iraqi Embassy in Ankara to ensure a transparent investigation, hold the perpetrators accountable, and monitor the case closely to prevent obstruction.