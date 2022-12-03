Sweden hands PKK/KCK member to Türkiye

Shafaq News/ Sweden handed over a PKK/KCK member to Türkiye.

Mahmut Tat was sentenced to six years and ten months in prison in Sweden after being arrested on charges of being a PKK/KCK organization member. Anadolu Agency said.

Tat was taken to a detention centre in Molndal.

After completing the procedures, he was sent to Türkiye by plane. Te Agency reported.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO in May, abandoning decades of military non-alignment, a decision spurred by Russia's war against Ukraine.

But Türkiye — a NATO member for more than 70 years — voiced objections to their membership bids, accusing the two countries of tolerating and supporting terror groups.

Türkiye and the two Nordic countries then signed a memorandum in June at a NATO summit to address Ankara's legitimate security concerns, paving the way for their eventual membership in the alliance.

Under the memorandum, Finland and Sweden extend their full support to Türkiye countering threats to its national security.

To that effect, Helsinki and Stockholm are not to provide support to the YPG/PYD group or the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) — the group behind the defeated 2016 coup in Türkiye.

on Thursday.