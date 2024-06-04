PKK launches drone attack on Turkish army base in northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) launched a drone attack on a Turkish military base in Al-Amediya district of Duhok governorate, north Iraq, on Tuesday, according to local sources. The source told Shafaq News Agency that "PKK elements attacked the Turkish army base in the Sur Sekiri area in the Matin Mountain range overlooking Al-Amediya," in Iraqi Kurdistan." The Turkish military intercepted the drone, the source said, without providing further details. Notably, the Turkish army has established multiple bases in Matin Mountain to pursue PKK fighters. PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU. Last month, Iraq designated PKK as a "banned organization."