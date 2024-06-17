Turkish strikes hit PKK positions in Duhok

Turkish strikes hit PKK positions in Duhok
2024-06-17T14:50:16+00:00

Shafaq News/ Turkish aircraft struck positions held by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Dohuk Governorate of Iraq's Kurdistan Region on Monday, a security source said.

The source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, said the airstrikes targeted a peak in the Kareh Mountains overlooking al-Amadiyah. No immediate information on casualties was available.

Turkish forces have frequently conducted airstrikes in the Kurdistan Region against the PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union. However, these strikes have resulted in civilian casualties and property damage.

On Saturday, the U.S.-based NGO Civilian Protection Team (CPT) reported that Turkish forces had launched nearly 1,000 attacks in the Kurdistan Region in the first half of 2024.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon