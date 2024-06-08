Turkish-PKK conflict puts 79 archaeological sites in Duhok at risk

Shafaq News / A specialist in Duhok's antiquities, Kovan Ihsan, has revealed that 79 archaeological sites in several areas of Al-Amadiya district in northern Duhok are under threat due to ongoing clashes between the Turkish military and PKK militants.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Ihsan disclosed that one of these sites, located near the village of Koherzi, was recently subjected to artillery shelling by the Turkish army. Due to the tense security situation, experts have been unable to assess the extent of the damage.

Ihsan explained that “these archaeological sites comprise a vast array of historical artifacts, including ancient fortresses, old roads used for warfare and trade, and numerous places of worship such as mosques, churches, monasteries, and historic grave markers and cemeteries.”

He confirmed that the relevant authorities have filed a complaint with UNESCO through Harvard University. A detailed report has been prepared outlining the sites and how the conflict poses a threat of destruction and obliteration due to bombardment and fires caused by military engagements.

The PKK conflict, spanning four decades, has been a persistent challenge, with Ankara expressing disappointment in the Iraqi government's "historical reluctance" to acknowledge and ban the PKK as a terrorist organization.

However, recent developments have signaled a shift in Iraq's stance.

Following high-level talks between Turkish and Iraqi officials, Iraq announced the designation of the PKK as a "banned organization," aligning with Turkiye's concerns and paving the way for enhanced cooperation in combating terrorism.