Turkish strikes hit PKK sites in Duhok a few days after a ground operation

Shafaq News/ Turkish aircraft struck Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) positions in Iraq's northern Matin mountains on Wednesday, a military source said.

The airstrikes targeted areas near the villages of Babeery and Rimel, the source informed Shafaq News Agency.

Two days ago, Babire residents reported witnessing a Turkish military convoy carrying troops and equipment towards Mount Matin. This marked the first instance of Turkish soldiers with military hardware being observed in the area, they told Shafaq News Agency.

The strikes come amidst heightened tensions between Turkey and the PKK, which has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state for decades. Ankara, in addition to the European Union, the United States, and Russia, designate the PKK as a terrorist organization and has conducted numerous cross-border operations into northern Iraq targeting the group.